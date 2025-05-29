May Went Well

I've been participating in StoryADay May all month and we are nearly done--two more days to go! I've managed to write something every day, which is the first time I've done this in all the times I've attempted this challenge.

This year, I followed some of the prompts provided by Julie Duffy, who organizes this challenge, but if the prompt didn't resonate with me, I used my own prompt. I have a few up my sleeve that I can pull out when I don't know what to write about it, and they did not fail me this time.

The image above is the chart I've been using to log my progress. So far, I have written over 20,000 new words this month and have started 14 new stories. I've also written a few scenes for one or another of the books I'm working on. I'd set these book projects aside to do this challenge, but if I had an idea for something that would fit in one of the books, I let that be my writing installment for the day.

This feels great, because not only do I have a lot of new pieces to work on, I've also made a bit of progress on existing works-in-progress.

I'm ready to move on to June, though, I have to say. Generating new material is fun and rewarding, but I'm now ready to look back over some of this stuff and start the revision and editing process.

One last thing: my novella, Silver Rush, will be published very soon--in less than 3 weeks! You can pre-order the e-book at this link. The book will also be available in paperback. You can read more about this novella and the series it inaugurates here. I'll be in touch about this again when we reach publication day!