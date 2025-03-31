Pre-Order Silver Rush

My forthcoming novella,, is now available for pre-order as an e-book . Publication day is June 17, 2025, and if you pre-order now, the book will magically appear on your device on that date!

This book will also be available as a paperback on the same day, and I will post a note when it comes out. You can also follow me as an Amazon Author and they will send you a message whenever I publish new items (including this one!)

Silver Rush is the first book in a new series I am launching. The book series, Silverton, will be all about the fictional mining town of Silverton in the territory that will become Idaho partway through the series. The second book in the series will be a revised edition of Belle o' the Waters, one of my first novels. Although a few copies of that book are available at booksellers, the book itself has gone out of print, so I'm planning to re-issue it this fall with a new cover. If you'd like to read it sooner than that, let me know, as I still have a few signed copies in a box in my closet. I'd be happy to send you one!