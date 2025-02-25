New Book Coming Soon

I'm pleased to announce that I have another book coming out this summer.is the story of Maggie and Silas McPhee as they navigate the sometimes chaotic and dangerous world of late 1850s America. A war is about to break out, but Silas, a doctor in Boston, wants to seek his fortune in the West where he hopes to test his new method for extracting silver from ore and, at the same time, get away from the impending war. When Maggie discovers her hopes for starting a family are not in vain she must decide a course of action. It's risky and the still-young country is wild and dangerous--will she follow him?

This book is due out in mid-June and is the first of a planned series set in the fictional town of Silverton in what will become the state of Idaho. More details and pre-order information soon. Stay tuned!