Yes, dear reader, I am writing yet another novel, thanks to Novel Writing Month, formerly known as NaNoWriMo. I have been participating in this for years, and as I wrote last month , just because the sponsoring organization folded earlier this year, I wasn't about to stop in 2025.

I'd decided I was going to do this challenge on my own, and try to write 50,000 words on this new novel project this month. But, then, I talked to some other writers in my critique group, SpecFicWriters, and several people wanted to join me. One of our members found a site, TrackBear, where we could log our word counts and create a progress graph, which is the single most important thing for me in keeping me focused. If I can see that word count graph going up every day and staying close to, or over, the target number, I'm happy and can keep writing.

So...I've passed 30,000 words! And, actually, this morning I'm a little over 34,000 words, so pretty much right on target for where I should be 9 days before the end of the month.

By the way, these badges are from the good people at NaNo2, who, just like me, wanted to keep the November writing experience going. Check them out if you are participating and want your own badges.

And now...back to writing. See you in December!