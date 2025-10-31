Novel Month Starts Tomorrow

For many years, I have participated in National Novel Writing Month, known as NaNoWriMo. Many of us were saddened when, earlier this year, the organization that sponsored NaNo folded - but this doesn't mean we are not going to try to write a novel this month. We are!

One of my critique groups (SpecFic Writers) will be participating on our own. We are planning to use the TrackBear.app website to log our word counts and cheer each other on. I found out about this site from another person in the group, but had already found another place to log word counts: My Write Club. I might use both! We'll see.

For those who are still unclear what this means, the idea is to challenge yourself to write 50,000 words in the month of November, usually for a novel, but it can be a bunch of stories or whatever you're working on. That total works out to 1667 words per day, which is a lot - and that's the part of NaNo that I've always loved. Being totally immersed in a new story as the weather gets grayer and colder is something I look forward to every year. Just a few more hours!

I'll try to get back here in November to post about my progress, otherwise, I'll see you in December...oh, and Happy Halloween!