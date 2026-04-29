Almost May!

A new month is right around the corner, and with it comes a writing challenge that I plan to participate in (again). This program, organized by Julie Duffy, challenges writers to write a story every day in May. Julie provides prompts from herself and guest authors, which are emailed to your inbox daily.

I participated last year and managed to write something every single day, usually about 800 words or so. Very few of these were full stories, and some weren't even stories at all, but just ideas. Some of the ideas kept coming back, so I kept writing about them and, wouldn't you know it, one of these was actually a novel wanting to be written.

Later that same year, I pulled all those pieces together and started working on a novel that grew out of them. I've just finished a draft of it and am hoping to start revisions and editing this summer. Who knows what will come of my scribblings this year, but I do know one thing: I am going to sit down every day in May and write something. Anything. These new words may not lead to another novel, but you never know until you start.

If you'd like to join me, you can sign up here!