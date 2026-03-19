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Drabble News

 

Just a quick note to let you know that my drabble (a short micro fiction piece that is exactly 100 words) entitled Ardha Chandrasana won Third Place in the Drabble Readers' Choice Awards for the Speculative Fiction Writers Association. You can read it on their website here

And while you're at it, take a look at the other drabbles and stories published by this organization, which has become one of my faves among the various writing groups I'm in. We help each other through critiques, participate in various contests and prompt-writing activities, work together on craft topics and other writing-related issues, and much more. 

If this sounds interesting to you and you write speculative fiction (scifi, fantasy or horror) consider joining us. Go here to learn more about the group and how to join. We'd love to have you!

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