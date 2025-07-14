Saving My Story

I wrote a story that was published back in 2018 by Chantwood Magazine, a press that has since gone under....taking my story with it. The same thing has happened to about a third of my early stories, so I've decided to rescue these from oblivion by publishing them as Kindle singles.

The Black Forest, the story originally published by Chantwood, will be released as a low-priced (just 99 cents) e-book this Wednesday. You can order it now and it will magically appear on your device in a couple of days. I hope you like this modern-day fairy tale as much as I enjoyed writing it!