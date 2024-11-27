Thankfully Reading

Fourteen years ago, in 2010, I participated in an online reading challenge over the Thanksgiving weekend and I just discovered that it's happening again ! This event is hosted by Jenn , a book reviewer in the DC metro area where I used to live. Count me in!

The point of the challenge is to encourage people to relax and enjoy the holiday rather than stressing out over cooking and shopping and travel. People who participate use the hashtag #thankfullyreading to post updates about their reading throughout the weekend. I'll still be cooking, but will definitely be reading in those moments when I'm waiting for the bread dough to rise, the pie to bake, etc.

I am especially grateful to be able to participate in this challenge this year, since it wasn't that long ago I was finding it difficult to read at all. I posted about that here and am happy to report that this year is totally different. In fact, I've met and surpassed my Goodreads Challenge of 25 books for the year and have just started my 28th, another installment in the Corduroy Mansions series by Alexander McCall-Smith. These easy-going, cozy books are just the thing I've needed to read this year...which may explain why I've already read 8 of them! Onto to #9.

And for my US readers, have a wonderful Thanksgiving. Happy reading!

