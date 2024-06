And it's here! My new novel has just been published today. It is now available in paperback and hardcover but you can pre-order the e-book version , which is due out July 1. As the book percolates through the system, it will become available at local bookstores and through bookshop.org. And I'll have some copies on hand. Let me know if you'd like one!

Although not my first novel, this is my first science fiction book, and I'm very excited about it. I hope you enjoy it!