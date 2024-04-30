Coming Soon!

Follow me on BlueSky

My new novel will be available in just a little over a month! 

 

Publication day is set for June 3. Here's a short synopsis for you:

 

It is 2071, 29 years after Earth's Great Climate Catastrophe. Syd, a chemist at a powerful mega-corporation, meets Jake who takes her to a cave that contains a portal to another planet, Cascadia an oceanic world suffering its own climate crisis. Meanwhile on Cascadia, Ruddy, a poet employed by the Ministry of Poetry is pursued by resistance forces of an enslaved minority, the In-Between, who see him as the key to their deliverance. An explosion strands him and an In-Betweener scientist on Earth and the four must join forces to save both planets from their climate crises.


I will have pre-order information for you soon, so stay tuned!

