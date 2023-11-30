Another One Bites the Dust? No

Although the month started off with great plans for writing a full 50,000 words to finish a draft of the novel I started during last year's NaNoWriMo challenge, you can see from this word count graph what happened: I made it to 10,000 words and stalled.

The problem, in hindsight, was that I didn't know what the ending of the novel was going to be, so I spent a lot of time brainstorming after the first couple of weeks. This did not result in an increased word count, but it did increase my sense of clarity about this book and where it's going. And I started writing again yesterday...two days before the month ends!

So, consider this the beginning of December's personal writing challenge: to finish a draft of this novel before the new year. I suppose I could consider this year's NaNoWriMo a failure, but I don't. I have a lot more words than I had in October, as well as a much better idea of the story I'm trying to tell.

On to December!

