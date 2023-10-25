Follow me on Mastodon

Almost November

 

Only one week to go before November arrives, and with it the annual NaNoWriMo event, which I plan to take part in again. This will be my thirteenth time participating and I sure hope that doesn't mean it will be an unlucky attempt. 

I fully intend to write 50,000 words next month, and I even have an idea of what I'm going to write! This is not always the case, although sometimes it is. I've started several novels using the NaNoWriMo event to get a bunch of words on paper that I can revise and edit. And I've even published one of those! 

Fearless, my first novel, started as a NaNoWriMo project. Actually two projects, since I wrote the first half one year, and the second half a couple of years later. 

This year's project is also the second half of a novel that I started in a previous NaNoWriMo year - my first year, in fact. So, it's been jostling around in my brain for quite awhile, and I think it's time to finish this thing.



