Coming Soon!

We have been hard at work on our next issue of Utopia Science Fiction Magazine and I have a sneak preview of the cover for you (see above!) and a list of this month's contributors, including J.S. Johnson, Nadine Aurora Tabing, Ray Daley, and others.



We are very excited by this issue, which focuses on "Retro SciFi" -- classic science fiction, but without the racism, sexism, or colonialism. This issue will publish soon, on April 30!



You can subscribe here or check the website anytime after the issue is published to buy a single print or digital copy.

If you are interested in writing for us, submission guidelines are here. We are looking for fiction and poetry, but are also very much interested in short nonfiction pieces about cool science. We're open to queries about the latter if you have something in mind. You can contact us through the form at the bottom of this page or submit a finished piece using the link to submission guidelines above.

