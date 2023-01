The last house on Holland Island in the Chesapeake Bay as it appeared in 2009. The house is now gone; it fell into the bay in October, 2010. Posted on Wikipedia and reproduced with attribution to the original

My first story of 2023 was just published! It is entitled "Maude's Place," and was inspired by this photo. You can read it here.

I'm grateful to Flash Fiction Magazine for their support of my work. Please note that you are welcome to leave comments on the story itself and are free to share it. Thanks!