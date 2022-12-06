Author Signing a Success!

Thanks so much to everyone who came out for Colorado Local Author Day at Tattered Cover Book Store in Denver! This is one of the few very successful indie bookshops left and it did not disappoint.

Here I am with my collection of books. All of these can be ordered through Tattered Cover or your favorite indie bookstore. Check out bookshop.org or IndieBound.org, both of which allow you to search for your favorite local store and order through them.

All of my books are also available through Amazon or directly from the publisher in some cases. I also have a few signed copies available through my online bookshop.

And even if you’ve already bought my books (thank you!!), remember that books make great holiday gifts. Word of mouth is THE BEST WAY for books to find their way to new readers, so thank you, as always, for your help with spreading the word.