New Position!

I’m very pleased to announce that I’m the new Assistant Fiction Editor at

. We’re a growing science fiction magazine, established in 2019, and devoted to publishing the best in optimistic, inspiring, and forward-looking speculative fiction.

As our Editor-in-Chief puts it, “We want enthralling stories set in futures we might want to live in. Counter to the recent dystopian craze, we publish stories that shine with a more optimistic future, one we want to believe in, one we would fight for.”

I discovered this magazine last year while looking for a publisher for my short story, Big Blue Marble. I really liked the editor’s philosophy about science fiction and its importance and role in the world of literature, but I also very much appreciated his editing work with my story. So, when the assistant editor position opened up, I expressed an interest, and here I am.

We publish fiction (short stories), speculative poetry, and nonfiction science articles. We also publish art and have a special Art Issue every year. Watch for the next one in December—next month!

Although we’re temporarily closed to fiction submissions, we are still actively seeking art, poetry, and nonfiction. We are especially looking for nonfiction science articles, written in a way that’s accessible to the general reader. Check out the detailed guidelines here: https://www.utopiasciencefiction.com/submit

To all you writers and artists out there: Utopia pays writers and artists for accepted pieces, a rarity in the world of current literary magazines. We look forward to hearing from you!