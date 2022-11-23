Nearly Wordless Wednesday

Labels

Happy Thanksgiving! See the main Wordless Wednesday site for more.

  1. RaimaNovember 23, 2022 at 11:07 AM

  2. SandeeNovember 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM

    What a beautiful shot. Wow.

    Have a fabulous Wordless Wednesday and a very happy Thanksgiving. ♥

    1. RaimaNovember 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM

      Thanks so much. Took this on my evening walk a few weeks ago. Not more than a half mile from my house! Happy Thanksgiving to you, too. xo

  3. lesh StgermainNovember 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM

    Love this high horizon sunset!

    1. RaimaNovember 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM

      Thanks so much. The sunsets are so beautiful here.

