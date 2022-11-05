Moving My Blog to Substack

I have been posting on this blog since December 11, 2008 - fourteen years! When I started, I really didn't expect it to last this long, and I've definitely had my ups and downs with it. The design has changed several times but the content has, too.

I used to post much more about science than I do now, but as my life gradually shifted from research scientist, to administrator for a government science organization, to a science writer and, now, fiction writer, the content has changed along with me.

I am still a scientist, though (once a nerd, always a nerd) and am planning to start posting more science content soon. This blog will still be a place that I'll post news from my writing endeavors, including new publications, but I hope to diversify the content a little and am working out a plan to do just that.

The big news for today is that I'm now using Substack to distribute my blog posts, so I wanted to let you know where to find me. I hope to be able to put blog posts on this website (raimalarter.com) as well, but that remains to be seen. You can always find me here, though. This is my homepage!



If you'd like to subscribe to the blog and ensure that you'll receive a notice in your email each time I make a new post, simply click the following link and enter your email address. You can always unsubscribe if you no longer wish to receive messages.

Thanks! And thanks, as always, for reading.