End of an Era?
It looks like this might be the end of Twitter. I started this blog on the same day I joined Twitter, back in December of 2008. I've not posted a lot on the blog lately, since so many good connections and conversations were happening for me over on the Twitter platform.
It seems this all might be ending soon. Maybe even today....it's sad to see an admittedly flawed social space come crashing down so spectacularly, but we've all suffered losses before. And survived.
And we'll survive this one. Please leave a comment! I'd love to keep in touch. And I promise to blog more.
So so so many mixed feelings, including but not limited to nostalgia, gratitude, and wishful thinking. I've been making feeble attempts to make a transition into whatever is next since Musk first announced his intention to buy Twitter--my primary online home for 14 years. I'm now hunkering down more to research what might be next and how to stay in touch with people who have become part of my life--and not on FB.ReplyDelete
I'm using FB more for checking in and keeping up with long-time friends. IG, owned by FB, is a perfect fit for my current (and final?) identity as an artist. As I move into my graphic novel phase, I'm evaluating the relative benefits of setting up Patreon (free access) or another blog or keeping it all on IG. Oy.
Meanwhile, enough about ME, and back to you! I discovered and tumbled from in like to in love with you via Twitter. I might be back to Judaism, but you will always be my Abbess and spiritual companion on any and all trails. Let our journey(s) continue. xoxoxox
Love you so much! I am doing the same...and checking out substack right now, which might be best for a writer. I mostly just want to stay connected to all the people I've met on Twitter (like you!) even if we end up spread all over the web. It's fine. I have faith (haha) it will work out!Delete