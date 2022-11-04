End of an Era?

It looks like this might be the end of Twitter. I started this blog on the same day I joined Twitter, back in December of 2008. I've not posted a lot on the blog lately, since so many good connections and conversations were happening for me over on the Twitter platform.

It seems this all might be ending soon. Maybe even today....it's sad to see an admittedly flawed social space come crashing down so spectacularly, but we've all suffered losses before. And survived.

And we'll survive this one. Please leave a comment! I'd love to keep in touch. And I promise to blog more.

