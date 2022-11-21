Author Signing at Tattered Cover

Just a quick note to let you know that I will be signing copies of my books, including my most recent book,

, at

in Denver, Colorado on December 3, 2022 from 11am - 2 pm. The store is located at 2526 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206.

If you are in town, I would love to see you there. Other Colorado authors will also be present and signing their books, so you may find another favorite author if you drop by.

If you can’t make it to Tattered Cover, I can still send you signed copies of my books. You can order them from my online store here. And, of course, unsigned copies are available from any online retailer, including Amazon, Bookshop.org and Barnes & Noble.

Wishing all my US readers a Happy Thanksgiving. This year, I am very grateful for all of you!