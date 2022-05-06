Motherhood and Other Magical Realms

My book is out in both paperback and e-book formats ...and the reviews are starting to come in! See below for the first 5 star review:

"Absolutely loved this book! No short story writer out there today does conflict and tension as well as Larter. Her characters are diverse and well-rounded...each looking for that elusive redemption we all seek in this soup of human condition we wallow in day after day. Not a dud in the bunch! If you have any hesitation about reading short stories, this one will change your mind!"

Please consider leaving a review on either Amazon or Goodreads after you've read the book. Thanks in advance!

