Publication Day!

A couple of months ago I discovered that yet another of my published short stories had disappeared from the web when the journal that published it went defunct. I had already "lost" several publications this way, including several in print journals that were no longer available.

The problem of disappearing litmags was recently reviewed by CNN, but it's not a new problem. I was able to find some of my lost stories using the WayBack Machine, which archives websites, but this did not seem an ideal solution.

Once a story of mine is published, I really want it to be available to my readers, and the internet archive would never have my stories that had appeared in print. Also, there's no telling when another literary journal will go out of business, taking my work with them, so I took matters into my own hands. I pulled together a collection of published stories along with a handful of new stories and a couple from my first collection. It took me a few weeks to edit and format everything, but it is now done!



I am thrilled to announce that the e-book version of "Motherhood and Other Magical Realms" is being released today. A paperback version is in the works and will be released in late April or early May. Stay tuned for more info!

