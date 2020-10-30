NaNoWriMo Starting Soon!

I have participated in National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo as it's known, every year since 2010. I was going to skip it this year.
I have many reasons to skip it: I have a book contract! And the manuscript is due in a couple of months! And I have a novel from a previous NaNo year that I need to finish!
So many reasons to NOT do NaNoWriMo again, and yet I would be breaking a TEN YEAR streak if I sat this one out.
So many reasons TO do NaNo again, though, such as: an escape from the news that has become way too intense; an activity I can do alone and indoors, socially distanced from others but connected online; a chance to finish the project I started last NaNo and managed to get only 3/5 of the way done; and probably others.
We start November 1st - this Sunday! If you want to participate, sign up here: https://nanowrimo.org/ or follow along on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaNoWriMo If you follow on Twitter, look for me here: https://twitter.com/raimalarter
See you in November...
