Ten Fantastic Years!

I started this blog ten years ago today! I never would have believed it would still be going strong after a decade, but here we are, and I'm still writing and posting. Some years have had a lot more posts than other years. This year, 2018, has been a little thin, but that could be because I've been working hard to get two books out in the world, in addition to a lot of other writing activity. Publication dates for both forthcoming books are in early 2019! I should have ordering information soon for both of them. Thanks to all my faithful readers over the years. It's been a great decade!
