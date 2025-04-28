Write a Story A Day

April is just about to wrap up and May is right around the corner. What are you planning to do with a whole new month? Maybe you'd like to join me in a writing challenge, Story A Day May , in which those of us participating will write a draft of a short story every day in the month of May.

I have started this challenge a couple of times in the past and have always gotten at least one or two stories out of it. This year I am hoping for many more. I'm always optimistic at the start of a challenge, though, so I'll check back in during May and let you know how it's going.

If you'd like to join me, sign up here. It's free and you'll get daily prompts in your email to help you succeed!