Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Nearly Wordless Wednesday
Snapdragons!
Third year in a row these beauties have come back. First year they've all gone blood red.
For more of my photos, see
Flickr
.
For more Wordless Wednesday, see the
main site
.
Posted by
Raima
at
3:02 PM
