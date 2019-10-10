Thursday, October 10, 2019

Fall for the Book!

This year's Fall for the Book Festival starts today! All events will take place at or around George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. As part of the festival, I will be presenting about my book, "Fearless," as part of a panel with two other authors, Christina Dalcher and Henry Brinton. We will explore the topic, "Politics & Pretend: Reality Meets Fiction." Join us on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11:45 am in Room 1202 of Merten Hall. See this link for more details!
Posted by at 9:54 AM
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)