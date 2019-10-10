Thursday, October 10, 2019
Fall for the Book!
Fall for the Book Festival starts today! All events will take place at or around George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. As part of the festival, I will be presenting about my book, "Fearless," as part of a panel with two other authors, Christina Dalcher and Henry Brinton. We will explore the topic, "Politics & Pretend: Reality Meets Fiction." Join us on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11:45 am in Room 1202 of Merten Hall. See this link for more details!
