Thursday, August 22, 2019

Book Reviews!

My novel, "Belle o' the Waters," has been getting some great reviews since it was released in April. The latest is from the Historical Novel Society: "This is an accomplished debut, and I commend the author for her sensitive presentation of this family saga and the hard-scrabble life they endure: fraught with tension, yet deftly balanced with joyous and hopeful times."

 The Washington Independent Review of Books called it "a moving account of mid-19th-century Mormons struggling to find their way," and Connie's History Classroom praised the research behind the storytelling: "Since I am a historian I am always intrigued by books based on events. The author did her research. I felt that I was learning a lot from her book." Finally, the Historical Fiction Review said, "Belle o' the Waters had me hooked from page one," and praised the "strong, believable characters, a creatively imaginative story line, and a look at a time and place in American history imbued with an iconoclastic mystery."

Huge thanks to all these reviewers -- and to all the readers who have bought and reviewed the book on Goodreads or Amazon. I very much appreciate the support and feedback!


