Book Reviews!

Historical Novel Society: "This is an accomplished debut, and I commend the author for her sensitive presentation of this family saga and the hard-scrabble life they endure: fraught with tension, yet deftly balanced with joyous and hopeful times."
The Washington Independent Review of Books called it "a moving account of mid-19th-century Mormons struggling to find their way," and Connie's History Classroom praised the research behind the storytelling: "Since I am a historian I am always intrigued by books based on events. The author did her research. I felt that I was learning a lot from her book." Finally, the Historical Fiction Review said, "Belle o' the Waters had me hooked from page one," and praised the "strong, believable characters, a creatively imaginative story line, and a
look at a time and place in American history imbued with an
iconoclastic mystery."
Huge thanks to all these reviewers -- and to all the readers who have bought and reviewed the book on Goodreads or Amazon. I very much appreciate the support and feedback!
No comments:
Post a Comment