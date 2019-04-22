See you in Kensington

|Find me on the festival website here: https://dayofthebook.com/2016/01/15/participating-authors/
I will be at the Kensington Book Festival this coming Sunday, selling and signing copies of all of my books. The festival will take place along Howard Avenue in Old Town Kensington. More details on the festival website here: Day of the Book.
Attendance at the festival is expected at between 6000 and 8000 folks, so come on out and join us! In addition to books, books and more books, there will be food, crafts and other fun events.
