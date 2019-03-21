Spring Means Lots of Books!

|Available from New Meridian
A little over a year ago, I signed publishing contracts with two different publishers - which means that I now have two books coming out at almost the same time. It's been a whirlwind of activity so far, with one book already out in the world. Fearless made its debut on February 27! Huge thanks to all the good folks New Meridian Arts Literary Press for turning my dream to one day publish a novel into reality.
|Available from Mascot Books
Things are about to get even more active, since my second book, Belle o' the Waters, is launching in a couple of weeks. Another huge round of thanks to the folks at Mascot Books who have worked hard to not only publish this book, but help me get the word out through book signings and other events.
I've just added a list of events to the "Books" tab on this website and will update this whenever new events are scheduled. I would love to see you at one of these events or, possibly, a future one.
Finally, a note for all the lovely people who have already bought or pre-ordered one or both of these books: thanks so much for supporting my work! If you want to help even more, you can spread the word about these books by writing a review on Amazon, the B&N site or on Goodreads. These reviews are a tremendous help to authors, so thank you in advance for helping this way!
