Debut Novel Coming Soon!

New Meridian Arts, to publish my novel, "Fearless," and I'm happy to report that it is due out soon! We now have a cover and are working on the interior layout.
This is actually the third novel I've written, but will be the first to be published. Here's a short description of the story:
Father Mike Albertino, worn
down by financial problems in his old parish and relentless terrorist bombings
in his city, is overwhelmed by his own inability to help terrified people. In
the midst of all this chaos, he encounters Jenna, a young woman about his age
who, inexplicably, cannot feel fear. Mike and Jenna become friends and through
this friendship discover the mysterious causes of her disorder. This novel
explores themes of faith, how we know what is real and what is not, and the
myriad ways frightened people cope in our increasingly fear-filled world.
Ordering information will be posted as soon as I have it. Stay tuned!
No comments:
Post a Comment