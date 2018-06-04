|Coming Soon from Mascot Books!
Monday, June 4, 2018
Cover Reveal!
We have a cover! My first novel, "Belle o' the Waters," is in press at Mascot Books and due out in the next few months. After many iterations and back-and-forth fiddling, we've finally got a cover image. Just looking at this gets me nervously excited. This thing is getting real fast. Stay tuned for more soon!
love the cover! so exciting!ReplyDelete
Thanks, Hildie! I really like what they did with this. So exciting!ReplyDelete
Wow, fantastic!! Can't wait to get my hands on a copy! :)ReplyDelete