Thursday, November 16, 2017
NaNoWriMo - Again!
Yes, I am doing NaNoWriMo again - my 7th year participating! The novel I'm working on this year is tentatively titled "The Sun," and the info about it is posted here.
And, yes, I am actually posting something on my blog, months after the last time I did so. My excuse is that I've been very busy writing this year, lots of short stories, finishing one novel, fully editing a second and, now, starting a third using NaNo as a support to do so. Hopefully, I will post more on this blog, soon, but for now it's back to writing!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment