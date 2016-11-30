NaNo Success!

I made a big push the last few days to finish my 50,000 word novel installment and am proud to say I made it over the finish line last night! You can see from the following plot how I had a few slow spots this month--the one right after the election is probably self-explanatory since I, like many people, was in shock and non-verbal for a few days. Writing has been a great healing aid during this period, though, and I highly recommend it for getting centered on one's own life again. Give it a try!
