Wednesday, April 13, 2016

Nearly Wordless Wednesday - Garden Update





Despite the snow this past Saturday, my garden has sprouted!

 Some close-ups:
baby bok choi

garlic


For more Wordless Wednesday, visit the main site.
For more of my photos, see Flickr.



Posted by at 7:00 AM
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)