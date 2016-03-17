Complexity Simplified
Thursday, March 17, 2016
An Irish Blessing for You!
May you have warm words on a cold evening,
A full moon on a dark night,
And the road downhill all the way to your door.
Happy St. Patrick's Day!
Posted by
Raima
at
9:46 AM
