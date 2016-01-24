Snowzilla 2016

This morning after the storm had passed and the sun had come out, I was able to venture out. This is what that street actually looked like:
The large lump of snow to the left was created by a truck with a plow on its front that got stuck in the road last night. I guess they abandoned their attempt to clear the parking lot next door after they got the truck dug out, but now our street is blocked by the remains of their attempt. It'll probably be there until Tuesday when the temperature is supposed to get to 45 F. We'll see.
The good news is we have a nice clear driveway, as can be seen here (yes, that's my car, still half-buried), thanks to this guy, my dear hubby and proud owner of a working snowblower!
Until the thaw....that's it from Complexity Simplified.
What a beautiful photo of the snow under a brilliant blue sky! Our "Snowzilla" turned out to be 4 inches, so our roads are clear by now. Whew! I'd be worried about a SNOWPLOW getting stuck!ReplyDelete
Thanks, Marian! This storm is (by far) the worst I've experienced in the 13 years we've lived here, but it IS beautiful now that the sun is out. Schools and govt still closed today...and maybe tomorrow, too!Delete
Absolutely the worst to hit this area in a decade. I don't know how long we waited for the snow plow to eventually clear out street, so we used our snow blower to get our neighbors to the road at least. The weathermen finally got one right, and luckily we loaded up on plenty to keep us fed for days.ReplyDelete
what type snow blowerReplyDelete
you used...?