FREE Download!

here to claim your copy. Note that you don't need a Kindle to read this...a free app for your phone, tablet or computer can be downloaded at the same link.
Here's what this story is about: "Elaine's son Peter has been after her to upgrade her connection to the
web, but she wants nothing to do with the new-fangled device, an implant
that will allow her access to the mindweb--whatever that is--using
something called an Omega Upgrade. A chance encounter at a fruit stand
with a purple-haired girl gives Elaine a scary glimpse of this new
technology. What happens later, when Peter arrives for dinner, causes
Elaine to make an uncharacteristic decision when she realizes that the
Omega Upgrade will provide something she never imagined could be
possible. This short story of approximately 6000 words gives an
entertaining, somewhat scary, but very intriguing, glimpse of our
possible future as more and more of us connect through the web and
social media."
No comments:
Post a Comment